Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of WTE traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

