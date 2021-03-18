WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of WEX worth $85,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

