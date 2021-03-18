Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lowered by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,812 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 3.2% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Weyerhaeuser worth $46,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,654,000 after buying an additional 154,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 51,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,928. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

