Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share of $5.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Whirlpool posted earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $20.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.23. 637,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,729. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

