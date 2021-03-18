Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.73. 539,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 644,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

