Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.33% of Willdan Group worth $31,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $511.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

