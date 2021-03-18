Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.