Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

NYSE WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

