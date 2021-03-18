Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.