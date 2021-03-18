Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

