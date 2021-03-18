Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $132.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

