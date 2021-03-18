Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $187.00 at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

