Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $21.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.