Wing (WING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.37 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Wing has a market cap of $46.72 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.48 or 0.00076716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.00649016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,550,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,412 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

