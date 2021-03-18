Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Wix.com worth $96,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $309.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.98. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

