Wolves of Wall Street 1-Day Volume Tops $222,428.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $156.16 or 0.00269019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $700,129.83 and $222,428.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00457236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00138264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00660161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00077614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,687 coins and its circulating supply is 4,483 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

