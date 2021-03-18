Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,250.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $761,748.74 and approximately $88,250.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,802.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.35 or 0.03085228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.55 or 0.00348686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.22 or 0.00924220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00391051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00359877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00249990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.