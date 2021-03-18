Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Shares of WDAY traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.83. 63,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,590. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.22. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 248,841 shares of company stock worth $56,998,258 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

