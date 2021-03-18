Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $3,242.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.49 or 0.00458293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00137451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00629262 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

