Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.0714 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $4,627.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00462374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00062444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00148600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

