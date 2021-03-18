Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $267.15 or 0.00460662 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $513.17 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00455827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00660642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,915,771 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

