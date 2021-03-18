Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $451.29 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for $451.29 or 0.00779733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $866,934.53 and approximately $58,220.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00453383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00133416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00642422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

