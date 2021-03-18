Wrapped NXM Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $47.20 or 0.00080779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $79.15 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00448939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00644590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

