W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.66. 5,177,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,841,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

