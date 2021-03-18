WW International (WW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) recently:

3/15/2021 – WW International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $44.00.

3/4/2021 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

3/4/2021 – WW International had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – WW International had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – WW International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WW International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,440. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 850,324 shares of company stock worth $27,077,992. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

