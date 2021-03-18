Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,901 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations accounts for approximately 3.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Wyndham Destinations worth $99,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 696,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,197. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.78.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

