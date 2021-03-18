Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 4.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 2.35% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $129,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,354,000 after acquiring an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 400,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. 4,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,540. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

