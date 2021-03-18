Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Gap Up to $149.50

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($1.95), but opened at GBX 159 ($2.08). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 148.44 ($1.94), with a volume of 111,132 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £116.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.69.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

