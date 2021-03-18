Xaya Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $183,982.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xaya has traded 141.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,068,746 coins and its circulating supply is 45,926,619 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

