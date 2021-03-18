Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading 6.5% Higher

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.97. 397,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 783,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

