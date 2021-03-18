Xebec Adsorption (XBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Xebec Adsorption to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XBC. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.