Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE):

3/8/2021 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2021 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

3/5/2021 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/25/2021 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/22/2021 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $693.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

