Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Increased by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,208 shares during the quarter. Xerox accounts for approximately 3.3% of Icahn Carl C’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Icahn Carl C owned about 14.00% of Xerox worth $667,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Xerox by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 403,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several research firms have commented on XRX. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.