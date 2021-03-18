Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Down 5%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,220,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 414,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

