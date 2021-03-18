Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

