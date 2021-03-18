Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.46 and last traded at $122.25. Approximately 2,687,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,722,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.19.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $52,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,897 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 29.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

