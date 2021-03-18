Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $3.10. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 131,663 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.