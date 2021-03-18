XMON (XMON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,680.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $3,002.72 or 0.05278500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $111,680.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.00454643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.24 or 0.00642052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00075686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

