XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Position Lessened by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,083 shares during the period. XOMA accounts for about 4.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of XOMA worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

XOMA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

