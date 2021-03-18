XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Down 6.9%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.99. 1,429,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,318,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

