XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of XPO Logistics worth $95,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 156.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

