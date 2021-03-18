xRhodium (XRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,469.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $2,469.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00011393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 87.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002723 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00036423 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00016162 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

