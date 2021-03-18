XSGD (XSGD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,865.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $19.55 million and $3,865.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges.



XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 26,496,140 coins and its circulating supply is 25,572,032 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

