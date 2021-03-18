XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.77 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $11.77 million and $209,484.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00623994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024906 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

