XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. XYO has a market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $193,058.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 110.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.