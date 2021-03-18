yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $36,140.75

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $36,140.75 or 0.62578250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $301.95 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00453503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00062009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00133477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00638400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

