YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

YETI stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

