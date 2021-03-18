Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $1,209,750.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 28,069 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $477,453.69.

Yext stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

