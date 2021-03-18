Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 942,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,158,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Specifically, COO Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at $56,901,329. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,040 shares of company stock worth $15,493,468. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

