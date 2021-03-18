YIELD App Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and $2.54 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,855,806 tokens. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars.

